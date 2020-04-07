|
|
James Louis Phillippe
Rutherfordton, NC - James Louis Phillippe, 77, formerly of Staunton, VA went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020 at Oakland Living Center, Rutherfordton, NC. Jim was born in Staunton, VA, graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, and received an associate's degree from Dunsmore Business College, Staunton. He served in the Army Reserves for a short time. From his father Jim learned and perfected the building trade and made beautiful cabinets and furniture.
Jim is survived by wife of 49 years, Janet Craig Phillippe; two daughters Andrea L. Cox and husband Neil; Renee P. Cox and husband Rich; three grandsons, and one granddaughter. Also surviving are three sisters; Rachel Ambler, Jeralyn Soldan, and Miriam Hankins.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Crowe's Mortuary in Rutherfordton, NC and Bear Funeral Home in Churchville, VA. A private burial will be held in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens, Shutterlee Mill Rd, Staunton, VA. The service will be broadcast online at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at bearfuneralhome.com, where online condolences may also be expressed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Center for Intercultural Training P.O. Box 250 Union Mills, NC 28167 or the Western North Carolina ().
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020