James Harman
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church
James M. Harman


1937 - 2019
James M. Harman Obituary
James M. Harman

Mt. Sidney - James Moreland Harman,82, husband of Rebecca (Fitzgerald) Guffey Harman, of Mt. Sidney, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his residence after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on June 16, 1937, a son of the late James Gordon Harman and Conjetta (Flory) Harman.

Mr. Harman was in the grocery business for many years before retiring. Following retirement, he enjoyed driving cars for Manheim in Harrisonburg.

Jim was a member of Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder.

He enjoyed Classic Cars especially his '51 Ford and '55 Studebaker President Speedster. Jim also enjoyed Classic movies and jigsaw puzzles.

In addition to his wife of 41 years, he is survived by a son Jason Moreland Harman and wife Jenny, of Staunton, Va; a son and daughter from a previous marriage to Elaine Puffenbarger; James Earl and wife Doris of Hinton, Va; Cynthia Faye and husband, James Stuart of Staunton, Va; two grandsons, Staff Sgt. Timothy A. Stuart (member of the U.S. Army Military band) and his wife, Dr. Katelin R. Staley, of Belgium; James Douglas Harman and fiancé, Tabitha Cook of Bridgewater, Va; one great- grandson, Lennox Xavier Stuart of Belgium; a brother, Daniel Harman and wife Sharon of Harrisonburg, Va; a sister Rebecca Hunter and husband, William of Harrisonburg, Va; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted Friday August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Patrick Pettit. The family will receive friends following the service in the John Craig Hall.

A private burial will be at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church, C/o Organ Fund, P.O. Box 118, Fort Defiance, VA 24437.

A special thank you to Dr. C. Buckley Gillock and his nurse, Rema, along with the staff of Blue Ridge Urology for their care during this time.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019
