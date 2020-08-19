1/1
James M. Skinner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Skinner

Swoope - James Michael "Jim" Skinner, 78, born October 10, 1941 in Evansville, Indiana and raised in Clay, Kentucky where he was known as Butch, went to his heavenly home August 18, 2020.

Jim was a very respected pipeline and grading contractor in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia and owner of Highland Pipeline Construction in Monterey for many years.

He was a member of Highland Masonic Lodge #110 having been a Mason for over 50 years.

Jim was an avid hunter and loved to bear hunt with his many friends and family in Highland County. He knew how to throw a great party and was known for his BBQ. Jim was a loyal Darrell Earnhardt No. 3 fan, having watched him race on dirt tracks up through NASCAR. He will be so missed by his family and friends. Rest in peace "44".

Family members include his wife, June (Threlkeld) Skinner of Swoope; daughters, Michelle Nalley (Chris) of Henderson, KY, Kimberley Ellnor of New Albany, Indiana, and Amy Mullins (Billy) of Churchville; sons, Kevin Skinner of New Albany, IN, David Parker (Leigh) of Charlotte, NC, and Dale Lanham (Wendy) of Charlotte, NC; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Skinner of Mooresville, NC; his beloved aunt, Patsy Martin of Clay, KY; 18 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Mae "Dot" Skinner; sister, Sammi Shoulders; his sons, James Michael "Mike" Skinner, Jr. and Don Lanham; and his very dear friend of 40 plus years, Dewey Sanders.

A casual outdoor celebration of Jim's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 10677 Mountain Turnpike (Route 250), Clay Hise Lane, Monterey, VA.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved