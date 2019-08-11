|
|
James Mitchell Flavin
Staunton - James Mitchell Flavin passed away January 7th in St. Albans, WV. He was a long time resident in Staunton, VA. He was born September 22, 1934 in Mt. Sidney, VA. He was the son of the late Patrick Henry and mother Sallie Burgess Flavin. He was preceded in death by four brothers John, Eugene, Paul, Alan. Surviving are a sister Katherine Adams; and a brother Pat Flavin. He is survived by three daughters Wanda and Doug Miller of Fishersville, Linda and Dale Burns of St. Albans, WV, Laura Flavin Sipe of Elkton; 2 grandchildren Jeremy Maclam and Amanda Burns; and 2 great-grandchildren; also a special friend Anna Mae Corbin, and extended family Kathy Clifton and the late Shorty Clifton, Doug and Karen Corbin, Belinda Corbin Hinkle and a number of grandchildren. Mr. Flavin retired from Smith Transfer Trucking. He loved to fish the south fork of the Shenandoah River.
He was cremated. A graveside service will be held August 16th at 2:00 pm at Augusta Memorial Cemetery, Fishersville.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019