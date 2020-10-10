1/
James Nichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Nichols

Waynesboro - A celebration of life for James Willard Nichols will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his honor to the Virginia Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts Educational Foundation, 7308 Hanover Green Drive, Suite 100 Mechanicsville, VA 23111. The Foundation promotes and provides leadership in the conservation of our natural resources through stewardship and education programs across the Commonwealth.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved