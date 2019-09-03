Services
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
(540) 337-7188
James O. Miller


1928 - 2019
James O. Miller Obituary
James O. Miller

Staunton - James Olin "Pete" Miller, 91, of Staunton, passed away Saturday (August 31, 2019) in his home.

Born February 8, 1928 in Augusta County, he was a son of James Henry Clement "Clem" Miller and Frances Mabel (Randolph) Miller. He was a U. S. Navy veteran. He retired from Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative after 35 years of service. He was a faithful man of God.

Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his first wife, Myrtle Mae (Lawhorne) Miller; a son, Charles "Chuck" Miller; a brother, Marshall Miller; and a sister, Genevieve "Mickey" Benson. Surviving are his wife, JoAnne (Halterman) McQuain Miller; three daughters, Margaret Miller of Swoope, Betty Miller of Fishersville, and Judy Miller of Swoope; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Melady and husband Bob of Staunton; three sisters, Garnet Wood of Craigsville, Jacqueline "Jackie" Miller of California, and Florence Field and husband Larry of California; four grandchildren, Christina Baber and husband Travis, Philip Miller and wife Meagan, Jessica Miller, and Amanda Driver and husband Joe; five great-grandchildren, Gabriel "Gabe" Miller, Karper Miller, Brexton Miller, Matthias Driver and Kaitlyn Driver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held 3 pm Monday, September 2 in Green Hill Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Ryan Oswald.

Memorials may be made to Mint Spring United Methodist Church, PO Box 14, Mint Spring, VA 24463.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019
