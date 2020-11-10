1/
James P. Wilson
{ "" }
James P. Wilson

Staunton - James Page Wilson, 74, husband of Vickie S. Wilson, of Staunton died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at King's Daughters Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born January 20, 1946, in Staunton, a son of the late Page Gray and Claudia (Sentell) Wilson.

In addition to his wife, family members include a brother, Richard S. Wilson.

He was preceded in death by a son, Russell Page Wilson.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Russell Heinrich.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.





Published in The News Leader from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
