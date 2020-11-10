James P. Wilson
Staunton - James Page Wilson, 74, husband of Vickie S. Wilson, of Staunton died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at King's Daughters Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born January 20, 1946, in Staunton, a son of the late Page Gray and Claudia (Sentell) Wilson.
In addition to his wife, family members include a brother, Richard S. Wilson.
He was preceded in death by a son, Russell Page Wilson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Russell Heinrich.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
.