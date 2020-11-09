James Preston "Jim" Ashby
Staunton - James Preston "Jim" Ashby, 79, husband of Ruth Ann (Allen) Ashby of Selma Boulevard, Staunton, passed away, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Ashby was born in Staunton, Virginia on October 27, 1941, a son of the late Joseph Raymond, Jr. and Mary Dell (Berry) Ashby.
Jim was a member of Calvary Assembly of God, where he served as a Deacon and was retired after 35 years of service at Western State Hospital as a Recreation Director. He enjoyed participating in multiple bowling leagues, playing golf and corn hole, and was an avid Washington Redskins Fan.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by an infant brother, Charles Ashby.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 57 years, is a son, Raymond A. Ashby of Staunton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastors Kevin Persinger and Peter Grimm.
Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service or at the residence at other times.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
Active pallbearers will be his son, Raymond Ashby, and Derek Rivenback, Tommy Rivenback, Kevin Field, Rick Rosano, Andy Fauber, and Dwayne Harris.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Calvary Assembly of God, 1516 Springhill Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, and their special neighbors Rick and Julie Rosano.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at the ww.coffmanfuneralhome.net