James R. Robertson
Churchville - James Russell Robertson, 84, husband of Norma (Dickson) Robertson, of Churchville, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his daughter's residence.
He was born March 11, 1936 in Lake Harbor, Florida, a son of the late Franklin Sterling and Jennie Lou (Mackey) Robertson.
Mr. Robertson was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
James was a member of St. James United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, family members include a son, James Russell Robertson II; a daughter, Cynthia Robertson Cranor and husband, Richard; a brother, Claude Robertson; two sisters, Alice Rockliffe and Dorothy Ryan; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Churchville - James Russell Robertson, 84, husband of Norma (Dickson) Robertson, of Churchville, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his daughter's residence.
He was born March 11, 1936 in Lake Harbor, Florida, a son of the late Franklin Sterling and Jennie Lou (Mackey) Robertson.
Mr. Robertson was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
James was a member of St. James United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, family members include a son, James Russell Robertson II; a daughter, Cynthia Robertson Cranor and husband, Richard; a brother, Claude Robertson; two sisters, Alice Rockliffe and Dorothy Ryan; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.