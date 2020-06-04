James R. Robertson
James R. Robertson

Churchville - James Russell Robertson, 84, husband of Norma (Dickson) Robertson, of Churchville, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his daughter's residence.

He was born March 11, 1936 in Lake Harbor, Florida, a son of the late Franklin Sterling and Jennie Lou (Mackey) Robertson.

Mr. Robertson was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

James was a member of St. James United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, family members include a son, James Russell Robertson II; a daughter, Cynthia Robertson Cranor and husband, Richard; a brother, Claude Robertson; two sisters, Alice Rockliffe and Dorothy Ryan; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
