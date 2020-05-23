|
James Robert "Robbie" Dillon, Jr
Richmond - The world lost a beautiful, loving, gentle soul on May 16, 2020, when James Robert "Robbie" Dillon, Jr., 38, passed away in his home in Richmond, Virginia. Robbie was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on June 4, 1981 to Dorene Fisher, now of Charlottesville,Virginia, and James Dillon, who preceded his son in death in 2000. A graduate of Fort Defiance High School and the University of Virginia with degrees in both Economics and Studio Art, Robbie was an artist, photographer, and software program manager who worked in the corporate world of banking for nearly two decades. In addition to his mother and her husband, Michael Giordano, he is survived by his son, Cole Dillon and his mother, Regina Covalucci Dillon, both of Tucson, Arizona; his brother, Nathan (and Sheila Phillips) Martin of Virginia Beach; a niece, Alexis Martin; his uncle and aunt, J. R. and Jessica Fisher, of San Diego, California; cousins Nicole Armentrout, Patrick Fisher, Sheri Boesch, and Michael Gaylor, Jr., as well as several dear step family members and half brothers and sisters. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date. The weight of grief over Robbie's passing is enormous, and we will miss him tremendously.
Published in The News Leader from May 23 to May 26, 2020