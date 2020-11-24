James Robert Rohr II



James Robert Rohr II, 53, and longtime resident of Condordia, Missouri, passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born August 3, 1967in Staunton, Virginia to the late James Robert Rohr I and Jean Leistra (Rohr) Wilkinson.



James owned his own house painting business for many years and was known for his attention to detail.



He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Annette (Wehrs) Rohr, and three children; Brittany Rohr, Amber (Wehrs) Otero ( husband Sam) and Mason Rohr and six grandchildren, Lexi, Sawyer, Knile, Alaric, Jaxon and Colt all of Missouri.



Besides his Mother, he is also survived by two sisters; Leslie Rohr McGrath of Staunton, Virginia and Brandy McCraw of Raleigh, N.C



Due to the pandemic no memorial date has been set. We are recommending contributions to your local Habitat for Humanity.









