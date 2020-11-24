1/1
James Robert Rohr Ii
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert Rohr II

James Robert Rohr II, 53, and longtime resident of Condordia, Missouri, passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born August 3, 1967in Staunton, Virginia to the late James Robert Rohr I and Jean Leistra (Rohr) Wilkinson.

James owned his own house painting business for many years and was known for his attention to detail.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Annette (Wehrs) Rohr, and three children; Brittany Rohr, Amber (Wehrs) Otero ( husband Sam) and Mason Rohr and six grandchildren, Lexi, Sawyer, Knile, Alaric, Jaxon and Colt all of Missouri.

Besides his Mother, he is also survived by two sisters; Leslie Rohr McGrath of Staunton, Virginia and Brandy McCraw of Raleigh, N.C

Due to the pandemic no memorial date has been set. We are recommending contributions to your local Habitat for Humanity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved