James Robert "Bobby" Wikel, Jr.
Staunton - James Robert "Bobby" Wikel, Jr. 72, widower of Margaret Hevener (Beach) Wikel, of Staunton passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Mr. Wikel was born on October 21, 1946 in Staunton, a son of the late James Robert, Sr. and Helen (Berry) Wikel.
Bobby was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from DuPont. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, watching old Westerns and spending time at the beach with his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Wikel was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Randy Berry.
Survivors include two sons, Derril Lee Wikel and Brenda of Staunton and John W. Glover and his wife Amanda of Churchville; a daughter, Missy Glover Berry of Staunton; seven grandchildren, Morgan Marion and her husband Wesley, Rachel Sprouse and her husband William, Jacob Glover, Jasper Glover, Heath Minnick and his wife Leah, Charlie Minnick and his wife Carrie and Brandon Mawyer; seven great-grandchildren, Olivia Marion, Weston Marion, Emersyn Marion, Carter Minnick, Camden Minnick, Addy Minnick, and Luke Minnick also survive.
A Memorial service will be conducted 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Evan Smith.
The family will receive friends following the service.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Staunton/Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from June 25 to June 28, 2019