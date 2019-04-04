|
James Sherwood Davis, Sr.
Waynesboro - James Sherwood Davis, Sr., 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born November 3, 1939, a son of the late Joseph W. and Mary (Bowman) Davis.
"Jim" retired as a Senior Cost Engineer, was a member of West Waynesboro Church of Christ and enjoyed playing golf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James S. Davis, Jr.; a brother, Wilson Davis.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Davis; daughter, Kathy Ritchie and husband, David; siblings, Mike Davis and wife, Donna and John Davis and wife, Patrice; four grandchildren, James S. Davis lll, Travis Ritchie, Jeremy Ritchie and Jonathan Davis; five great-grandchildren.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at West Waynesboro Church of Christ, 2212 Cortland St., Waynesboro, with Chad Grondin officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019