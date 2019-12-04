|
James W. Hiner
Staunton - James Wayne "Jim" Hiner, 70, husband of Faye (Puffenbarger) Hiner, of Staunton, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born February 5, 1949 in Staunton, a son of the late Paul Hiner and Madeline (Wimer) Ryan.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by Bowman Distribution. Jim was a classic car enthusiast, avid antique buff, and loved watching his grandson's baseball games.
In addition to his wife, family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Matt Powell of Waynesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert "Whitey" and Jean Hiner of Mt. Sidney; four half-sisters, Carol Rubush of Verona, Diane Ferrell of Lakeland, FL, Ruby Hartberger of Madison Heights, and Caroline Beale of Elberon; two grandchildren, Lindsey and Carter Powell; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a special aunt and uncle, Mary and Luther Simmons.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. John Crawford III. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in the funeral home and other times at his residence.
The family encourages casual attire especially automobile themed shirts.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
