James W. NicholsWaynesboro - Before dawn on September 1st, our dad, Jim Nichols of Waynesboro, VA, threw out his last pitch as he passed peacefully in his sleep in the loving care of those at Brightview Assisted Living in Staunton, VA. For those that knew our dad, his life and history were rich. Each person, place and cause he touched were strongly influenced with great love and dedication. He loved the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia and came to make a difference. His handwork has been clearly left for all to see and remember. He truly made a difference in much.In his own words he wanted all to know "I never stopped working, not as an educator, an elected official and as a civic supporter of the local community but as a volunteer for many projects such as the Waynesboro Soap Box Derby, South River Greenway, Farmers Market, and one of the 13 original founders of the Valley Rescue Mission. I always encouraged the youth to be responsible and good members of the community."Candi Nichols, daughter, of Pawleys Island, South Carolina and Mike Nichols, son with Kris Carey Nichols, daughter in law of Fernandina Beach, Florida are the sole survivors.