James Wilson "Jim" Armstrong
Raphine - James Wilson "Jim" Armstrong, 83, of Raphine, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home with his loving daughters by his side.
Jim was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 19, 1936, a son of the late John and Mary Armstrong. He married Darlene Stevenson, who preceded him in death. Jim proudly served in United States Marines Corps during the Korean War. He graduated from Bridgewater College. Jim worked as a Postmaster for the United States Postal Service in Raphine, until his retirement. He was a long time member of the Church of Christ of Raphine and was a devoted Christian. Jim was also a member of the Waynesboro YMCA, where he enjoyed swimming with his friends and playing racquetball.
Jim is survived by his three loving daughters, Linda Armstrong, Kathy Wade, and husband, John, and Mary Driver and husband, David; step-sons, Michael and Anthony Stevenson; five grandchildren, Brooke E. Driver, Shelly Wade, Joshua Driver, Kristy Wade, and Nathan Wade; eight great grandchildren, who loved their "Grandpa Grump" with all their hearts.
A private graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Thornrose Cemetery with Pastor Todd Brown officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Augusta Health Foundation, C/O, the Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA.
The family of Jim wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his special caregivers, Shelly Wade, Lauren Derr, April Mazingo, and their wonderful hospice team.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020