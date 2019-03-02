|
|
Jane Lamar Koenig
Staunton - Jane Lamar (Saunders) Koenig, 83, widow of Henry Richard Koenig, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Staunton.
Mrs. Koenig was born on November 19, 1935 in Shanghai, China, a daughter of the late Major Tilghman Hollyday Saunders, USMC Ret. and Catherine (Monaghon) Saunders.
Jane was a graduate of Cheltenham High School in Wyncote, Pennyslvania, worked as an administrative assistant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and later became a wife, mother, and homemaker.
In addition to her husband of fifty-two years and her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn Koenig.
Surviving is a daughter, Susan Hilss and husband Kurt of Lexington, Virginia; sister, Patricia Lee Saunders of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, and Kyle Hilss.
A private graveside service will take place, where Jane will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2019