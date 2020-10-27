1/1
Jane M. Coffey
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane M. Coffey

Mt. Solon - Jane Jones (Mohler) Coffey, 91, widow of Eddie Walton Coffey, formerly of Spring Hill Road, Mt. Solon, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Brightview at Baldwin Park.

Mrs. Coffey was born in Augusta County, Virginia on February 25, 1929, a daughter of the late Alfred Freeman and Laura (Jones) Mohler.

Jane was a member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church, where she had been an organist for 35 years. She graduated from Madison College in 1950 and retired in 1990 as a school teacher with Augusta County Public Schools. She loved music, gardening, knitting and crocheting, attending her lunch group and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Jane was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Webster Coffey; two brothers, John Andrew Mohler and Thomas Alfred Mohler; a granddaughter, Jordan Peters; and a nephew, James B. Mohler.

Jane is survived by her son, Russell M. "Rusty" Coffey and wife Melody of Mt. Solon; her daughter, JanEllen Lee Coffey of New Orleans, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Amanda C. Ingalls and husband Rob, Drew Coffey and wife Andi, Alice Coffey and Matthew R. Coffey and wife Karissa; and eight great-grandchildren, Mara Coffey, Thomas Coffey, Cora Coffey, Robbie Ingalls, Zane Sayre, Alexandra Stowers, Elliana Coffey and Beau Coffey.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.

Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Active pallbearers will be Phil Mohler, James Coffey, Steve Marshall, Jerry Sheets, Bill Mohler and Chad Barnett.

Honorary pallbearer will be Jack Mohler.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

The family wishes to extend a special "Thank You" to Alta Showalter, Jessica Riffey and Erma Showalter for the care given to Mrs. Coffey during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, it is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved