Jane M. Coffey
Mt. Solon - Jane Jones (Mohler) Coffey, 91, widow of Eddie Walton Coffey, formerly of Spring Hill Road, Mt. Solon, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Brightview at Baldwin Park.
Mrs. Coffey was born in Augusta County, Virginia on February 25, 1929, a daughter of the late Alfred Freeman and Laura (Jones) Mohler.
Jane was a member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church, where she had been an organist for 35 years. She graduated from Madison College in 1950 and retired in 1990 as a school teacher with Augusta County Public Schools. She loved music, gardening, knitting and crocheting, attending her lunch group and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Jane was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Webster Coffey; two brothers, John Andrew Mohler and Thomas Alfred Mohler; a granddaughter, Jordan Peters; and a nephew, James B. Mohler.
Jane is survived by her son, Russell M. "Rusty" Coffey and wife Melody of Mt. Solon; her daughter, JanEllen Lee Coffey of New Orleans, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Amanda C. Ingalls and husband Rob, Drew Coffey and wife Andi, Alice Coffey and Matthew R. Coffey and wife Karissa; and eight great-grandchildren, Mara Coffey, Thomas Coffey, Cora Coffey, Robbie Ingalls, Zane Sayre, Alexandra Stowers, Elliana Coffey and Beau Coffey.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.
Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Active pallbearers will be Phil Mohler, James Coffey, Steve Marshall, Jerry Sheets, Bill Mohler and Chad Barnett.
Honorary pallbearer will be Jack Mohler.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
The family wishes to extend a special "Thank You" to Alta Showalter, Jessica Riffey and Erma Showalter for the care given to Mrs. Coffey during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net