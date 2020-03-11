|
|
Jane S. Harner
Bridgewater - Jane (Simmons) Thomas Harner, 83, widow of Robert Edward Harner, of Bridgewater, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
She was born September 11, 1936 in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Roy Bell and Isa Virginia (Sheets) Simmons.
Mrs. Harner was a lifelong member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by the Augusta County Extension Office as a secretary with 30 plus years of service.
Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Mat and Autumn Kennedy Thomas of Staunton; a brother and sister-in-law, William A. "Bill" and Dollie Simmons of Bridgewater; three grandchildren, Dakota Raven Thomas, Regal Ashton-Lynn Thomas, and Rebecca Faith Kennedy; and one great granddaughter, Emberlynn Faith Dawn Smith.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Alton Thomas and her daughter, Donna Lynn Thomas.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Spring Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Spring Hill Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Todd Lilley.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Spring Hill Presbyterian Church General Fund, 4141 Spring Hill Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020