1/
Jane S. Howdyshell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane S. Howdyshell

Staunton - Jane Corinne (Staples) Howdyshell, 87, wife of Connard Eugene Howdyshell, of Staunton, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her residence.

She was born May 9, 1933, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Ira M. and Mary (Shull) Staples.

Prior to retirement, she was employed by McQuay with 33 years of service.

She was a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church and the Woodmen of the World Lodge #167.

In addition to her husband, family members include two daughters and a son-in-law, Donna H. and Charles Patterson III of Grottoes and Ceseli J. Howdyshell of Staunton; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Jim Kinder of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Willie Michael and husband, Kris, Bly Shank and husband, Derick, and Rory B. Howdyshell; and two great grandchildren, Tristan Michael and Charleigh Shank.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Staples.

A private graveside service will be held.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund, 334 Mt. Tabor Road, Staunton, VA 24401.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jul. 19 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HENRY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved