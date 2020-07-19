Jane S. Howdyshell
Staunton - Jane Corinne (Staples) Howdyshell, 87, wife of Connard Eugene Howdyshell, of Staunton, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 9, 1933, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Ira M. and Mary (Shull) Staples.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by McQuay with 33 years of service.
She was a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church and the Woodmen of the World Lodge #167.
In addition to her husband, family members include two daughters and a son-in-law, Donna H. and Charles Patterson III of Grottoes and Ceseli J. Howdyshell of Staunton; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Jim Kinder of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Willie Michael and husband, Kris, Bly Shank and husband, Derick, and Rory B. Howdyshell; and two great grandchildren, Tristan Michael and Charleigh Shank.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Staples.
A private graveside service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund, 334 Mt. Tabor Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.