Janet Ann Howard
Staunton - With heartfelt regrets, we are informing you of the passing of our beloved sister, Janet Ann Howard who departed this life on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her residence. She was the beloved daughter of the late Elder Booker T. & Mother Clara R. (Brooks) Howard. Janet leaves to mourn her sisters, Madeline Cooke and Margaret Gaskins both of Maryland, Elizabeth Smith, Gail Pannell, Phyllis Howard all of Philadelphia and a host of relatives and friends.
We will be honoring and celebrating the precious life she lived in her home and in and out of her community at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Shutterlee Mill Road in Staunton, Virginia 24401 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will be from 9-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Oaklawn Mausoleums and Memory Gardens.
Professional services provided by the Kenneth L. Jones Funeral Home (540) 886-2601.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019