Services
Jones Funeral Home
813-15 N Augusta St
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 886-2601
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
2000 Shutterlee Mill Road
Staunton, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
2000 Shutterlee Mill Road
Staunton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Ann Howard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Ann Howard Obituary
Janet Ann Howard

Staunton - With heartfelt regrets, we are informing you of the passing of our beloved sister, Janet Ann Howard who departed this life on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her residence. She was the beloved daughter of the late Elder Booker T. & Mother Clara R. (Brooks) Howard. Janet leaves to mourn her sisters, Madeline Cooke and Margaret Gaskins both of Maryland, Elizabeth Smith, Gail Pannell, Phyllis Howard all of Philadelphia and a host of relatives and friends.

We will be honoring and celebrating the precious life she lived in her home and in and out of her community at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Shutterlee Mill Road in Staunton, Virginia 24401 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will be from 9-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Oaklawn Mausoleums and Memory Gardens.

Professional services provided by the Kenneth L. Jones Funeral Home (540) 886-2601.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now