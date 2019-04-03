|
|
Janet C. Bonamy
Verona - Janet Ilene (Carpenter) Simmons Bonamy, 80, widow of Leo John Bonamy, of Verona, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her residence.
She was born August 26, 1938 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Calvin and Margaret Idelle (Neff) Carpenter.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Bonamy was employed by Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center where she taught Industrial Arts and had also been employed as a job coordinator.
Janet attended Christ United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing bingo.
Family members include two daughters and a son-in-law, Kim and Roger Burns of Staunton and Dale Kennedy and friend, Dwayne Dunn, of Verona; a brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Betty Carpenter of Staunton; three grandchildren, Tim Rankin, Suzie Minor, and Becky Burns; three great grandchildren, Carson Minor, Kaylea and Kelsey Rankin; and a special friend, Polly Brumfield.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Sarah Locke. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Roger Burns, Dwayne Dunn, Tim Rankin, Tim D. Rankin, Steve Sweeney, and Dwight Foster.
Honorary pallbearers will be co-workers at WWRC, Kathy Stamper, Janette Gordon, Betty Ingram, Elaine Anderson, and Karolyn Colvin.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Volunteer Services at WWRC, P.O. Box 1500, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019