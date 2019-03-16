|
Janet Gordon
Huron - After a fulfilling life, Janet Kiracofe Gordon went to her heavenly home to be with her beloved husband, John D., and her God, on Thursday, March 1, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Huron, Ohio. Her family was by her side sharing memories, scripture and song.
Janet was 95 years of age having lived an adventurous and amazing life. She was a faith-filled woman, which gave her the courage and strength to "never give up." Her motto was to smile, laugh (even at herself), and to encourage someone daily. She took great care to send heartening cards to someone in need. Janet's love of God and family was most important in her life. She enriched the lives of all that knew her.
Janet was born in the Sangerville area of Augusta County, VA, on June 11, 1923, the daughter of the late Charles Stuart and Maude Alice (Phillips) Kiracofe and was the eighth of nine children.
She attended school in Sangerville, graduated from Bridgewater High School and attended Kent State University. Janet worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber Co., Akron, Oh, during WWII making wheels for the B-2. She was a highly recognized district sales manager for Avon Products, Inc., retiring after 28 years of service. Her travels included visiting 8 countries, 7 major islands, and every state in the U.S. She moved from Ohio to Mooresville, NC, in 1985 where she volunteered for 17 years at Lake Norman Regional Hospital. In 2001 she moved to Bridgewater Retirement Village and then to Huron, OH in 2007.
Janet was a past member of Lakes Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star #567, Akron, OH, where she served as star points Ruth and Esther. Currently she was a member of Ada Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star #258, Mooresville, NC, and Daughters of the American Revolution, Sally DeForest Chapter NDAR, Norwalk, OH. She was a member of the Huron United Methodist Church in Huron, OH.
She was united in marriage on January 1, 1942 to John D. Gordon, who preceded her in death on November 29, 2010.
She is survived by her children, John C. (Marion) Gordon, of Rootstown, OH, Jane A. Hungelmann, of Huron, OH, sister Mereta Landes of Bridgewater, brother Charles S. (Nelsie) Kiracofe Jr. of Bridgewater, granddaughters Jodie (Mark) Lucas of Athens, OH, Jennie Teets of Wilmington, NC, Jane (Shane) Hinton of Bowling Green, OH, and Dr. Cassandra (Joshua) Marchant of Kennesaw, GA, great-grandchildren Ryan Lucas, Adam Lucas, Savannah Teets, Gavin Teets, Tayler Hinton, Trent Hinton, McKinley Marchant and Isabella Marchant, nieces Joanne Rinaca, Trudy Esparza, Rebecca Herrera, Susan Flood, and Henrietta Fralin, nephews Phillip Kiracofe, Roger Kiracofe, Hugh Landes, Dan Plecker, and Douglas Kiracofe and great-niece Barbara Colonna.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lena Miller, Edith Helen Kiracofe, Freda Miller, Miriam Plecker and brothers Ray Kiracofe and Henry Kiracofe and son-in-law Frank J. Hungelmann.
Music of comfort will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service, 208 S. Main St., Bridgewater, VA.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Sangerville United Methodist Church, 2488 North River Rd., Bridgewater, VA 22812, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron, OH, 44839 or Heartland Hospice, 907 West State St. Fremont, OH, 43420.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019