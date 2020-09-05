Janet Marie Chaplin
Staunton - Janet Marie Chaplin, 83, of Staunton, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Vernie Steele Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Chaplin; and brother, William Chaplin.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Carolyn Chaplin; and three nieces, Tara Harris, Theresa Lipscomb and Deborah Wilson.
A private family graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
