1/
Janet Marie Chaplin
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Marie Chaplin

Staunton - Janet Marie Chaplin, 83, of Staunton, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Vernie Steele Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Chaplin; and brother, William Chaplin.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Carolyn Chaplin; and three nieces, Tara Harris, Theresa Lipscomb and Deborah Wilson.

A private family graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
5409498383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved