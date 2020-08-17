Janet Okin Meyer
Staunton - Mrs. Janet Okin Meyer, 81, of Staunton, Virginia went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was a devout Christian who loved her Lord deeply and who was passionate about her personal Bible study and Bible study with others. She was a loving and compassionate wife and mother. A capable musician, she played the organ, piano and hand bells and sang in her church choir and with German choral groups. She was an active member of Asylum Hill Congregational Church in Hartford, Connecticut, for over 20 years before she moved to Staunton, Virginia and became an active member of Cherryvale UMC until her death.
Janet was born on April 5, 1939 to James Atkinson and Mary Thomas Atkinson in Washington, DC. Following James' death, when Janet was a toddler, Mary married Austin Weist who, with Mary, lovingly raised Janet and her sisters Joyce and Jacqueline. Janet cherished the Christian caring home in which she was raised by Austin and Mary and has carried this love with her throughout her life and shared it with her own family.
Janet met Franklin "Pete" Okin at Covington and Burling law firm in Washington, DC. They married on January 8, 1966 and moved to Hartford, Connecticut, where they had a son Steven and a daughter Laura. After Pete's early death, on January 31, 1981 due to cancer, Janet raised Steven and Laura as a single mother until Janet met Alfred P. Meyer in Simsbury, Connecticut. Alfred and Janet were married on May 2, 1992. Alfred said often: "My years married to Janet have been the best and most joyous years of my life." Alfred and Janet moved from Connecticut to Staunton, VA in 2013 to be closer to Steven and Laura. Steven is an Executive with Merck Pharmaceuticals in Pennsylvania and Laura stays home now with her three children after practicing law at McGuireWoods in Richmond, Virginia.
Janet was devoted to her husband and family and she cherished her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. Janet leaves behind her husband of twenty-eight years, Alfred P. Meyer of Staunton, VA; her son Steven A. Okin and his wife Mary Anna of Doylestown, PA; her daughter Laura O. Pomeroy and her husband Christopher of Glen Allen, VA; her five grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Tyler Okin of Doylestown, PA and Andrew, Nathan and Katherine Pomeroy of Glen Allen, VA; and her sister, Jacqueline W. Konkus and her husband John of Poolesville, MD as well as a niece Jennifer A. Wells and nephews Michael J. Chandler, Timothy A. Chandler, and John A. Konkus. Janet was predeceased by her parents, her sister Joyce G. Chandler and her husband Malcolm, and her nephew David A. Chandler. A memorial service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at a later date. Gifts and donations may be made in her memory to the Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Our family thanks and deeply appreciates the thoughtful, concerned and personal care Dr. P. Baroco and Marsha Almarode FNP-C provided Janet and the tireless and compassionate care provided Janet by the Augusta Health Nursing Staff.
