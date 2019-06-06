|
|
Janet Rae Wood
Staunton - Janet Rae Queen Wood, 64, of Staunton, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born April 28, 1955 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Charles William McCarty and Nellie Rae McLain.
Family members include two sons, David McDaniel, Jr. (Debbie) and Kenneth McDaniel (Lois); a brother David McCarty; sisters, Teresa Young, Tina Hines, Vickie Waybright, Dreama Keller, and Faith Provençal; and two grandchildren, Tori and Clayton McDaniel.
A memorial service will be conducted at 7:00p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Queen City Place, 12 Byers Street, Staunton.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Published in The News Leader from June 6 to June 9, 2019