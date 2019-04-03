Services
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
540-885-7211
Janet Edwards
Janet Edwards
Harrisonburg - Janet Elizabeth Sipe Edwards, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at her residence.

She was born May 22, 1922, the daughter of the late Henry Dorsey Sipe and Lorena Saufley Sipe of Augusta County.

She was a 1940 graduate of Weyers Cave High School and attended Dunsmore Business College in Staunton. She was employed at the Rockingham Farm Bureau in Harrisonburg for four years. For the next thirty eight years she was employed at the Augusta Frozen Food Coop. as office manager, retiring in 1985.

She was a member of Fishersville United Methodist Church.

On June 1, 1947, she married Harlin C. Edwards and they shared 71 years together. She loved her family and friends, fishing, reading and gardening.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia S. Yancey and Marie S. Yancey and three brothers-in-law, Charles O. Brown, Thomas L. Yancey and Layton L. Yancey. She is survived by two sisters, Gladys S. Brown of Harrisonburg and Mildred S. Diehl and husband Bill of New Market, and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Fishersville United Methodist Church by the Rev. Charles F. Bates. Burial will be private in Augusta Memorial Park, Fishersville.

The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Augusta Regional S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402 or Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019
