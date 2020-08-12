Janie C. E. Woodard
Marion - Janie Christine Elizabeth Woodard was delivered by her father on July 10, 1989 in Staunton, Virginia at the family home, Bellefonte. She grew up in Staunton, Virginia attending local schools including: Guardian Angel Academy, Beverley Manor School, and Robert E. Lee High School. Janie leaves behind her parents Dean and Ann, her four brothers and sisters-in-law, Jonathan and Quinn, David and Laura, Joseph and Mei Ying, Daniel and Andrea, her fiancé, Chris Lohr, and many loving family and friends.
Janie possessed a great dedication and passion for her evangelical Catholic faith, her family and her friends, that left a lasting impression on all who knew her. She enjoyed being active, loved ballet and dancing, was a brave adventurer, and loved spending quality time with friends and family. Being a great lover of music, she often had some music playing in the background, and enjoyed a great variety from worship to pop. Above all, she was beautiful inside and out with a smile that radiated kindness and love.
Janie was a natural dramatist. She acted in local plays as well as landing roles as an extra in blockbuster films such as Gods and Generals, and in Hearts in Atlantis. With equal passion, Janie went to serve the homeless on Skid Row in Los Angeles, studied, served and worshipped at the Fredericksburg Prayer Furnace, often attending daily mass.
Janie moved to Marion, Virginia to be closer to family and planning for her future life with Chris. She passed away on August 7, 2020 in her home. Janie will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.
Please join us in honoring her memory and celebrating her life.
The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 with the graveside service to follow at Thornrose Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Gypsy Hill Park Golf Club at Noon.
Memorials may be made in her memory to the Fredericksburg Prayer Furnace, 5024 Southpoint Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22407.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and send condolences at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.