Jasper Lee Williams
Fairfield - Baby Jasper Lee Williams, of Fairfield, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Jasper was born on February 21, 2019 in Fishersville, a son of Jason A. and Jessie May Williams.
Surviving in addition to his parents, are grandparents, Wayne and Tina Falls, Kathy Williams, Roy and Vivian Biggs; siblings, Makayla, Ethan, and Robert "R.J." Williams; uncle, James Williams; and great-grandmother, Patsy Crosby.
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Raphine.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019