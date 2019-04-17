|
Jean D. Guffey
Staunton - Jean Katherine (Darrah) Guffey, 89, widow of Col. Howard Ralph Guffey, of Staunton, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was born October 19, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert Henderson Darrah and Jarrette Chapman (Penrose) Darrah .
Jean was a lifetime member of Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian Women. She was given life membership to the Presbyterian Women of Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church. She served as an elder and a member of the circle. Mrs. Guffey was active in the Retired Officer Wives Club.
Jean graduated from Rockingham School of Nursing and joined the U.S. Army Nursing Corps where she served in the Korean War. She practiced nursing throughout her life.
Mrs. Guffey loved her role of being a wife and mother, and especially a grandmother and great grandmother.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Darrah and a great grandson, Nolan Abel.
Family members include a daughter, Lisabeth Darrah Abel Polek and husband, Frank, of La Mesa, CA; a son and daughter-in-law, Fadeley Michael Guffey and wife, Judy, of Staunton;; eight grandchildren, Ryan Lisabeth Savino, Clayton Michael Abel, Ashley Darrah Thompson, Drew Edward Abel, Kristin Michelle Trask, Sara Marie Guffey, Clara Genevieve Remmes, and Molly Anne Jarrette Wineck; and 14 great grandchildren, Dayla Abel, Glen Morgan, Lizabeth Morgan, Hailey Abel, Sean Morgan, Michaelyn Abel, Aiden Abel, Clayton E. Abel, Uriah Abel, Brent Thompson, Trystan Abel, Zoey Sowders, Easton Trask, and Logan Thompson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Patrick Petit. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Danny Ray, Stuart Trask, Danny Remmes, Brian Thompson, Glen Morgan, and Sean Morgan
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019