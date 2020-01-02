|
|
JEAN H WILKERSON
Swoope - Jean Harrison (Davis) Wilkerson died at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation on 31 Dec 2019. She was 93 years old.
Born 24 Sep, 1926, in Staunton, she was the daughter of Guy Sedwick Davis, Sr. and Sue (Harrison) Davis. She married Raymond Overton Wilkerson in Staunton on 30 Nov 1946 and remained by his side for over 73 years until his passing just two days ago.
Jean had many talents. She loved her flowers and could grow just about anything, anywhere. She was a past member and President of the Sarah Seaton Garden Club. She also could bake some of the best cookies and cakes you could ever hope to eat. But most, she was a true military spouse for her husband by maintaining the "Home Front" and taking care of their two boys during his many deployments as a career U.S. Marine.
Surviving family members are her two sons; Master Sergeant (USAF Retired) Kem and wife Deborah of Chaska, MN; and Chief Master Sergeant (USAF Retired) Alan and wife Cynthia of Middlebrook, VA; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Honoring her request, she was cremated and there will be no public services or visitation. Burial in Thornrose Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
A very special thank you to the caregivers from Home Instead, Verona that allowed Jean to remain in her home for as long as possible.
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020