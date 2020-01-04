|
|
Jean M. Lee
Staunton - Jean "Jeannie" McClelland Lee, 75, of Staunton, died of ALS on Wednesday, December 24th at the Hospice of the Piedmont acute care hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia.
She was born June 26, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of Howard Stavers (Steve) Lee and Elizabeth (Betty) Balbirnie Lee. Her family, which included her sister Barbara (Bonnie) and brother Steven (Stevie), moved to the Greenville area near Bethel Church in 1956, where Jeannie grew up.
Jeannie was a multi-talented, creative woman with a deep commitment to social justice and an abiding faith in God.
In the arts, she was a published playwright, actress, singer-songwriter, and poet. She appeared frequently in Oak Grove Theatre and Theatre Wagon productions, and wrote many of her early plays in the 70's for both of these theatre groups. In 1985 she was awarded the Virginia Prize for Playwriting for her play Holla Moon, chosen from statewide competitive submissions.
Jeannie had an encyclopedic knowledge of traditional songs of the British Isles and Appalachian region, and wrote many of her own original songs as well, all of which she sang with a rich, full voice.
In her commitment to social justice, she worked at the House of Ruth women's shelter in Washington, DC. in the 70's. She served as a member of the founding board of directors of ShenanArts and under its aegis created the program, Artists-in-Service, which over several years brought artists together with those with special needs. Throughout her life, Jeannie practiced what she preached, and devoted herself to ministries to the poor in prayer and deed.
In education, she was both teacher and a life-long student. She earned her Master's degree from the University of Wisconsin, and taught History in the then-new PEG program at Mary Baldwin University. Throughout her life she was always studying and learning new things with wide-ranging interests and insatiable curiosity.
It was however her abiding faith in God which was at the center of her life. She was an active member of three congregations - Bethel Presbyterian, Trinity Episcopal, and St. Francis Catholic - and rotated her attendance among all three. She sang in the choir at Bethel and led and participated in Bible studies throughout her life, especially embracing opportunities to share her love of God with children. One of the greatest gifts one could have was to know that Jeannie was praying for you.
She is survived by her sister Bonnie Dudley Edwards and brother-in-law Owen Edwards of Edinburgh, Scotland; special nieces Sara and Lela and nephew Michael, and much-loved cousins Betsy Wesselhoft of Ironwood, Michigan and Katie Sullivan of San Diego, California. She was preceded in death by her parents Betty and Steve, and her brother, Stevie.
Jeannie's wishes were to be cremated, which is being handled by the Cremation Society of Virginia.
A liturgical funeral service will be conducted at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton on Saturday, January 11, at 4pm.
A joyful celebration of Jeannie's life by her many loving friends will be at Bethel Presbyterian Church near Greenville on Sunday, January 12th at 3pm.
In lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Valley Mission of Staunton, online at <https://valleymission.net/html/donations.html> or by mail to 1513 West Beverley, St., Staunton, VA 24401. Memorial donations may also be made to the Oak Grove Theatre, online at <https://www.oakgrovetheater.org/donate> or by mail to PO Box 3040, Staunton, VA 24402.
A special thanks to her lifelong friends, many of whom came to visit, read, and sing to her, bringing her great joy in her final days, and to Hospice of the Piedmont for their compassionate and effective care of Jeannie's peaceful end.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020