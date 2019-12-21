|
Jean M. McCormick
January 16, 1920-December 10, 2019
Regina Marcella (Przetakiewicz) McCormick, "Jean", passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, at Bethany Home in Jackson, Michigan. She came to live with her son, Robert and family, in Dexter, Michigan, after living for many years with her husband Bill in Waynesboro, Virginia.
Jean was born to Edmund and Frances (Kalish) Przetakiewicz, on January 16, 1920, in Queens, New York. She retired from the New York State Park Commission, working as an operator and supervisor, at Belmont Lake State Park. Eventually living in Virginia, she was most happy working in her garden, singing in the choir at Lyndhurst UMC, and serving with the food pantry.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, William Nelson McCormick, her son, William Nelson McCormick, Jr., and her daughter, Jean Lynn (McCormick) Zabel.
Survivors include her two daughters, Judith I. Drake of Danville, Virginia and Patricia A. (Raymond) Fleming of Lynchburg, Virginia, and son, Robert A. (Sandra) McCormick of Dexter, Michigan, son-in-law, Thomas Zabel of Scottsboro, Alabama; 16 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Lyndhurst United Methodist Church, 2835 Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro, Virginia, on January 3, 2020. Family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., the service will begin at 11:00 a.m., and Jean will be laid to rest next to her husband Bill in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations in honor of Jean M. McCormick, may be made to the Food Pantry at Lyndhurst United Methodist Church, 2835 Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
