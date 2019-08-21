|
|
Jean Poole
Harrisonburg - Jean Katherine Smiley Poole, 98, of Harrisonburg passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at White Birch Communities.
She was born on August 21, 1920 in Moffatts Creek, VA and was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Mary Alice Swisher Smiley.
Jean graduated from Middlebrook High School and lived most of her married life in Harrisonburg. She had been employed with Sancar, Imco and Harrisonburg High School cafeteria before retiring in 1985.
On August 3, 1940, she married Fred Morris Poole who preceded her in death on April 9, 2004.
She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Chapman and husband, Roger of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Kathy Neyland and husband, Alex, of Springfield, VA and Kevin Chapman of Harrisonburg; one great granddaughter, Caris Neyland; a sister, Alice Bergeron of Manchester, NH; a brother in law, Thomas E. White of Greenville, VA; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Inez White, Sadie Yount and Phyllis Barndollar and a brother, Guy Smiley.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hose Company #4, 210 East Rock St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of White Birch Communities for the loving care provided to their mother and grandmother.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019