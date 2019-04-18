|
Jean S. Armstrong
Churchville - Jean Simmons Armstrong, 88, died Wednesday (April 17, 2019) in Alleghany Health and Rehab.
Born April 18, 1930 in Churchville, she was a daughter of the late Carl Hillman Simmons and Lynn (Botkin) Simmons. She was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church. She loved surrounding herself with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stanley Armstrong; and two sisters, June Simmons and Jane Johns. Surviving are four daughters, Linda Southard and husband Tom of Churchville, Patricia Clatterbaugh and Jerry Sprouse of Churchville, Connie Fitzgerald and husband David of Mt. Solon, and Thelma Harper and husband Warren of Verona; seven grandchildren, Abby Smith and husband Jason, Mandy Clatterbaugh, Andy Southard and wife Brandy, Rachel McNamara and husband Doug, Ryan Harper and wife Molly, Sarah Capaldo and husband Brian, and Shawn Harper and wife Rachel; and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20 in the chapel of Bear Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Lester Kennedy. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jason Smith, Andy Southard, Doug McNamara, Ryan Harper, Shawn Harper, and Brian Capaldo. Honorary pallbearers will be the adult Sunday school class of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour before the funeral service.
Memorials may be made to Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 17 Buffalo Gap Hwy., Churchville, VA 24421.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019