Jeanette B. Iten
Rockville - Jeanette B. Iten (88) passed away on April 14, 2020 in Rockville MD due to COVID 19. She resided at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring and then Rockville Nursing Home since her move to MD from Staunton VA in 2012. She suffered a debilitating stroke in 2016 but retained her pleasant and playful demeanor. She continued to enjoy visits with family and friends as well as recreational activities up until her final illness.
Jeanette attended secretarial school in Newark, NJ and worked in that capacity with United Airlines at Newark Airport until starting a family. After her children were all in school, she was an administrator for over 10 years at Manpower temporary employment agency. She spent many years as leader of Junior Girl Scout Troop 487 in Staunton VA, and was active in the Waynesboro VA Unitarian Universalist and Riderwood UU congregations as well as the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI). She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, sewing, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards. Although she was very modest about her artistic talents, she produced some lovely watercolor paintings and pastel drawings that family treasures.
Jeanette was patient, kind and thorough in all of her endeavors. She was universally known as "the nice one" in whatever group she joined. We regret that we were not able to be with her in her final hours. It seems especially cruel that she was always there to help others when the need arose, but we could not care for her when she needed us. She will be sorely missed. Our family is sincerely grateful to the staff at Rockville Nursing Home for their care when Mom needed it most.
Jeanette was the only child of Johannes and Elizabeth (nee Bittman) Blanken. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Clemens A. Iten, in 2011 and is survived by her children John Iten (Jane) of Pennington NJ, Diane Tucker (Mike) of Valatie NY, Lois Bostrom (Jim) of Rockville and Larry Iten of Greensboro NC; grandchildren Eric Tucker (Bing), Caitlin Tucker, Graham Bostrom, Allison B. Gouker (Mike), Tom Iten, Jack Iten, Caroline Iten; and great-grandchildren Charlotte, Henry, and Victoria Tucker.
Due to the pandemic, a private family service will take place at a later date.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020