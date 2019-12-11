|
JEANNE R. FURR
Staunton - Jeanne Rebecca (Honaker) Furr, 74, widow of Elwood Hamilton Furr, of 7 Briarwood Circle, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
She was born March 11, 1945 in Russell County, a daughter of the late Carl Samuel Honaker and Opal (Shepard) Honaker Monroe.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Furr was employed by Western State Hospital as a registered nurse.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Gaye Rea and Joyce Marsh Glass; and a brother, Johnny David Honaker.
Family members include a sister, Bonnie Anita Bartee; a niece, Lynn Marsh Morell and her three children; and a nephew, Timothy Lee Rea and his wife and their two children.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Duane Martin.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the funeral home.
