|
|
Jeb T. R. Bartenslager
Malone, NY - Jeb Tanner Rippey Bartenslager, who will forever be 21 in all the hearts that loved him, left this world on March 17, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in an accident.
Jeb was born on March 30, 1998, a son of Brock and Melissa (Buettner) Bartenslager.
He was a proud 3rd step apprentice for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1249, and had a passion for line work.
Jeb lived life to the fullest. He was always ready to have fun with family and friends, and he was especially proud of his black pearl. Vibrant in personality and adventure, he deeply loved his family and all that loved him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten!
He is survived by his parents; Brock and Melissa Bartenslager, of New York, his siblings; Sarah, Tucker, Elizabeth and Clay Bartenslager of New York; Paternal grandparents, John R. "Dick" and Helen Bartenslager of Staunton, VA; Maternal grandparents, Henry and Ruth Buettner of Winchester, VA; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Green Hill Cemetery in Churchville, VA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Malone, NY, due to the Coronavirus.
We wish to thank with a grateful heart our family, friends, and entire community for the outpouring of love. We are JBSTRONG because of it!
May Jeb enjoy the country music and backroads of Heaven until we meet again!
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020