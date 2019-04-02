|
Jeffery Rusmisel
Goshen - Jeffery Lynn Rusmisel, 61, of Goshen, Virginia died Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Salem, Virginia.
He was born April 17, 1957 in Staunton, Virginia, the son of the late Ashby and Wanda Rusmisel.
Jeff was formerly employed as the STEAM plan director for the University of Richmond. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He attended Goshen Baptist Church and was a supporter of the Bond Slaves Christian Motorcycle Club.
Jeff is survived by his brother, Alan Rusmisel of Birmingham, Alabama; aunt, Janet Sprouse of Goshen, and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday April 4, 2019 at Craigsville Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Craigsville Funeral Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019