Jeffery Scott East
Crimora -
Jeffery Scott East, 50, of Crimora, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
He was born in Waynesboro on December 10, 1969, and was a son of Carl Frederick and Catherine Lee (Wade) East, of Staunton.
Jeff was the owner and operator of East Contractors, LLC. He founded Pleasant Grove Victory Chapel in 1987. He attended Fort Defiance High School, and was a member of the graduating class of 1987.
He was united in marriage to April Renae (Easter) East on September 11, 1998.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his daughters, Kayla Shifflett and husband Eric, of Verona and Hannah Hudnall, of Verona; his sons, Jeffry East, of Crimora, and Samuel East, of Crimora; two brothers, Stephen East and wife Jackie, of Mt. Sidney and Lee East, of Verona. He is also survived by two, grandchildren, Grayson Shifflett and Gavin Shifflett, nieces, Brianna Powell, Savannah East, Brittany Merrell, and Kristan East; and nephews, Shawn East, Tyler East, Bradley Curry, and Justin East
He was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel East.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Victory Chapel with C. J. Carter and Fred East officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memory Gardens in Staunton.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Pleasant Grove Victory Chapel.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020