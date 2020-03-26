Services
Jeffrey Jenkins
Jeffrey D. Jenkins


1956 - 2020
Jeffrey D. Jenkins Obituary
Jeffrey D. Jenkins

Staunton - Jeffrey D. Jenkins, 63, of Staunton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Fishersville.

He was born December 24, 1956 in Staunton to the late William H. Jenkins, Sr. and Joann B. (Johnson) Roberts.

He was employed by the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro and was a member of Community Baptist in Mint Springs.

His father; two brothers, William H. "Sonny" Jenkins, Jr. and Ervin V. Jenkins all preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother; one sister, Alice Washington (Uzell); one brother, Kenneth W. Jenkins; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and a special feline friend named "Tiny".

All services will be private.

The family will receive phone calls at 540-886-1273 or 540-280-4477.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
