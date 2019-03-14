Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
(540) 949-8383
For more information about
Jeffrey Koogler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church
767 Calf Mountain Road
Waynesboro, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Koogler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Koogler


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Koogler Obituary
Jeffrey Koogler

Waynesboro - Jeffrey Scott Koogler, 52, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.

He was born on April 2, 1966 a son of the late John Thomas and Lucille (Breeden) Koogler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Betty McCauley and Michael Koogler.

Survivors include his wife, Sonja "Sunni" Koogler; two sons, Justin Scott Koogler, Logan Alexander Koogler; one sister, Vickie Hoke.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church, 767 Calf Mountain Road, Waynesboro.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now