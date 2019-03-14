|
|
Jeffrey Koogler
Waynesboro - Jeffrey Scott Koogler, 52, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.
He was born on April 2, 1966 a son of the late John Thomas and Lucille (Breeden) Koogler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Betty McCauley and Michael Koogler.
Survivors include his wife, Sonja "Sunni" Koogler; two sons, Justin Scott Koogler, Logan Alexander Koogler; one sister, Vickie Hoke.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church, 767 Calf Mountain Road, Waynesboro.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019