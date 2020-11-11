1/1
Jenifer Choi-white
1972 - 2020
JENIFER CHOI-WHITE

Fishersville - Jenifer Choi-White, 48, wife of William Jay White, Jr., of Fishersville, passed Monday, November 9, 2020 at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 27, 1972 in South Korea, a daughter of Thomas and Jeanne (Buikema) Thorburn of Michigan.

Jenifer loved her role as a public school teacher. She was an accomplished artist, a wonderful cook, and enjoyed traveling.

She was a proud graduate of Michigan State University and earned her Master's at Eastern Mennonite University.

In addition to her husband of 20 years, family members include two daughters, Lily and Natalie White; step-son, Wesley White and wife Mandee; a step-daughter, Jackie White; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jon and Kristen and Matt and Christina; two brothers-in-law, Walter White and wife, Rhonda, and Mac White and wife, Liz; a sister and brother-in-law,Cindy and David Little; special aunt, Karen Tindell; special uncle, Sterling Thornburn; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home and also immediately following the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
November 11, 2020
