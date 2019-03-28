|
Jennie Trombetta
Waynesboro - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved family matriarch Jennie Trombetta. She was the mother of Jeanette Gunther, Connie Mignone, and Loretta Massimillo; grandmother of 12 grandchildren; and great-grandmother of 26.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Vincent Trombetta; parents, Gaetano Boniface and Incarnate Palladino Boniface; daughter, Amelia Abrahamsen; a grandson, Gaetano Abrahamsen; 10 brothers and sisters.
She was born June 29, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro. Jennie was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said 11:00 AM April 2, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church by the Rev. Rolo Castillo. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Waynesboro.
Active pallbearers will be grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, or to a .
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019