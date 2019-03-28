Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Trombetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Trombetta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennie Trombetta Obituary
Jennie Trombetta

Waynesboro - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved family matriarch Jennie Trombetta. She was the mother of Jeanette Gunther, Connie Mignone, and Loretta Massimillo; grandmother of 12 grandchildren; and great-grandmother of 26.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Vincent Trombetta; parents, Gaetano Boniface and Incarnate Palladino Boniface; daughter, Amelia Abrahamsen; a grandson, Gaetano Abrahamsen; 10 brothers and sisters.

She was born June 29, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro. Jennie was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said 11:00 AM April 2, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church by the Rev. Rolo Castillo. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Waynesboro.

Active pallbearers will be grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, or to a .

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences online with the family may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Download Now