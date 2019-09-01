|
|
Jennings Harris "Bud" Fulton
Bridgewater - Jennings Harris "Bud" Fulton, 89, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife Martha "Jean" Fulton.
Pastor Stephen Creech will conduct a memorial service on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church. Burial will be held privately with Pastor Jim Harris officiating and military rites by the American Dayton Legion Post 27.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening at McMullen Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019