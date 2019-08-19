|
|
Jenny Fitzgerald
Stuarts Draft - Jenny Ellen (Wenger) Fitzgerald died peacefully on August 18, 2019 in Lexington, VA. She was 86.
Born on May 28, 1933 in Staunton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Lewis and Angeline Catherine (Link) Wenger. She graduated from Bridgewater College with a degree in Music in 1954 and married J. Willard Fitzgerald on August 11, 1954. Jenny taught school for seven years before starting her family. Jenny supported her husband on the family farm and business.
Sharing God's talent for music, Jenny played the organ for Calvary United Methodist church for more than 50 years. She played for over 100 weddings and never kept account of the funerals. She would often practice on the organ with the kids playing among the pews.
Jenny always had a big garden and is noted for her all-natural pink applesauce. She enjoyed the music of the Gaither Family and Lawrence Welk.
Jenny is survived by her children and grandchildren, David (Ellen, Laura); Richard (Debbie, Josh (Mindy) Rachel); Paul (Gail, Ella); Philip (Starla, Ashton); Rebecca (Jim, Rauf) and Steven (Tanya, Cassidy, Morgan, Owen); siblings, Robert Wenger (Sue), Mildred Almarode (Randal) and Carolyn Halloran; and sister-in-law, Linda Cornelius (Jeff).
In addition to her parents, Jenny is preceded in death by her husband, Willard; in-laws, Leonard and Ethel Fitzgerald, and sisters-in-law, Peggy Clinedinst and Ann Wenger.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Stuarts Draft.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Stuarts Draft, with Pastor David Vaughan officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery followed by a reception in the church's Fellowship Hall. Pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Help the needy, feed the hungry or visit the lonely.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019