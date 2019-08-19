Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
1870 Stuarts Draft Highway
Stuarts Draft, VA 24477
(540) 337-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Fitzgerald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenny Fitzgerald Obituary
Jenny Fitzgerald

Stuarts Draft - Jenny Ellen (Wenger) Fitzgerald died peacefully on August 18, 2019 in Lexington, VA. She was 86.

Born on May 28, 1933 in Staunton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Lewis and Angeline Catherine (Link) Wenger. She graduated from Bridgewater College with a degree in Music in 1954 and married J. Willard Fitzgerald on August 11, 1954. Jenny taught school for seven years before starting her family. Jenny supported her husband on the family farm and business.

Sharing God's talent for music, Jenny played the organ for Calvary United Methodist church for more than 50 years. She played for over 100 weddings and never kept account of the funerals. She would often practice on the organ with the kids playing among the pews.

Jenny always had a big garden and is noted for her all-natural pink applesauce. She enjoyed the music of the Gaither Family and Lawrence Welk.

Jenny is survived by her children and grandchildren, David (Ellen, Laura); Richard (Debbie, Josh (Mindy) Rachel); Paul (Gail, Ella); Philip (Starla, Ashton); Rebecca (Jim, Rauf) and Steven (Tanya, Cassidy, Morgan, Owen); siblings, Robert Wenger (Sue), Mildred Almarode (Randal) and Carolyn Halloran; and sister-in-law, Linda Cornelius (Jeff).

In addition to her parents, Jenny is preceded in death by her husband, Willard; in-laws, Leonard and Ethel Fitzgerald, and sisters-in-law, Peggy Clinedinst and Ann Wenger.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Stuarts Draft.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Stuarts Draft, with Pastor David Vaughan officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery followed by a reception in the church's Fellowship Hall. Pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Help the needy, feed the hungry or visit the lonely.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now