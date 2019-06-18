Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Jerald Lynn Campbell


1953 - 2019
Jerald Lynn Campbell Obituary
Jerald Lynn Campbell

Swoope - Jerald Lynn "Jerry" Campbell, 65, husband of Mary A. Campbell of Swoope, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.

A Memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Victory Worship Center in Staunton by Pastor Ray Eppard.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 18 to June 21, 2019
