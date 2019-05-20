|
Jeremy A. Cupp
Moreno Valley - Jeremy Alan Cupp, 27, husband of Evelyn Cupp, of 22916 Vought Street, and formerly of Verona, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville.
He was born September 14, 1991, in Augusta County, a son of Wilson Lee and Betty Jo (Meyer) Cupp.
Mr. Cupp was a veteran of the U.S. Marines.
He was employed at Armstrong's Restaurant.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include a daughter, Hailee Marie Cupp of California; a son, Andrew Jeremy Cupp of California; a brother, Matthew Cupp of Verona; a sister, Sarah Bistel of Verona; nieces, Summer Lee Bistel, Bella Hidalgo, Daylene Aaliyah Mecalco, Mia Delany Mecalco; and nephews, Hunter Eugene Bistel, Brian Christopher Hidalgo, Christopher George Hidalgo, and Michael Jayden Mecalco.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Spring Hill Presbyterian Church by Pastor Todd Lilley. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Kevin Carter, Joshua Carter, Kevin Craig, Aaron Mayne, Ellis Fravel, Kevin Sosa, Christopher Hidalgo, and Jerry Cupp.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home and other times at the home of his mother, 69 Westgate Road, Verona, VA.
Memorials may be made to Springhill Presbyterian Church, 4141 Spring Hill Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
