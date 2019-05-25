Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Spiggle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy W. Spiggle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeremy W. Spiggle Obituary
Jeremy W. Spiggle

Lyndhurst - Jeremy Wellons Spiggle, 40, husband of Jennifer Spiggle, of 239 Back Creek Lane, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his residence.

He was born June 30, 1978, in Staunton, a son of Robert Jonathan and the late Pamela Jean (May) Spiggle.

Mr. Spiggle retired from the U.S. Army after serving for 18 ½ years.

In addition to his wife and father, family members include two sisters, Jenny Spiggle McLawhorn and Robin Elizabeth Eward; paternal grandmother, Shirley Spiggle Carter; maternal grandmother, Imogene Fleisher May; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Rudolph Wellons May, Sr.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. May 29, 2019, in Verona United Methodist Church by Rev. Bob Weeks and Rev. Shawna Hiner. Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 25 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now