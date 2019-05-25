|
|
Jeremy W. Spiggle
Lyndhurst - Jeremy Wellons Spiggle, 40, husband of Jennifer Spiggle, of 239 Back Creek Lane, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his residence.
He was born June 30, 1978, in Staunton, a son of Robert Jonathan and the late Pamela Jean (May) Spiggle.
Mr. Spiggle retired from the U.S. Army after serving for 18 ½ years.
In addition to his wife and father, family members include two sisters, Jenny Spiggle McLawhorn and Robin Elizabeth Eward; paternal grandmother, Shirley Spiggle Carter; maternal grandmother, Imogene Fleisher May; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Rudolph Wellons May, Sr.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. May 29, 2019, in Verona United Methodist Church by Rev. Bob Weeks and Rev. Shawna Hiner. Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 25 to May 28, 2019